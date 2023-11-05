Inmate dies at Floyd County Jail, GBI asked to investigate, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at a Floyd County jail on Saturday, the county sheriff’s office said.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff found the inmate unresponsive in his cell.

The sheriff’s office said jail staff initiated lifesaving efforts and the inmate was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.