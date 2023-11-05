Norman names new street in honor of basketball star Trae Young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Norman honored basketball phenomenon Trae Young by dedicating a street in his name on Sunday.

The street in his hometown near the Young Family Athletic Center was renamed Trae Young Drive, according to Atlanta Hawks.

“The street dedication ceremony is just one of many ways that Norman is showing its appreciation for Trae Young and his family,” Atlanta Hawks said.

Trae Young graduated from Norman North High School and gained recognition for his outstanding basketball skills at the University of Oklahoma. Young further established his fame in the NBA playing for the Atlanta Hawks.

