3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Off-duty Los Angeles police officer, passenger killed by suspected drunken driver, authorities say

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer and one of his passengers were killed in a collision...
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer and one of his passengers were killed in a collision involving a man suspected of drunken driving, authorities said.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An off-duty Los Angeles police officer and one of his passengers were killed in a collision early Saturday morning involving a man suspected of drunken driving, authorities said.

Officer Darrell Cunningham and another person riding with Cunningham were killed after a 20-year-old man, driving at more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) per hour, failed to stop at a red light and struck the car, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said at a press conference.

An off-duty San Bernardino County deputy sheriff, another passenger in the car with Cunningham, was injured in the crash.

Moore said details police know about the crash are “preliminary,” but he called the incident a “senseless tragedy.”

“Darrell had just under five years on the job. He worked as recently as two nights ago. He’s described as hard-working, honest, a person you can go to to get the job done with a great attitude,” Moore said. “As a department, we’re grieving today.”

The collision happened at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday in Los Angeles’ Northridge neighborhood, Moore said. Authorities did not identify the second person killed in the crash by midday Saturday, saying they were waiting to notify family members.

The driver who authorities said hit Cunningham’s vehicle was in critical condition Saturday at a nearby hospital, Moore said. Los Angeles police said he would be booked for gross vehicular manslaughter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Las acciones terminaron con el arresto de 77 personas en cumplimiento con un total de 93...
Man arrested, charged with kidnapping, assaulting, and robbing teen in Georgia
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
robbery at the Wells Fargo
Man robs Wells Fargo bank in Georgia with demanding note, police say

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
US and Arab partners disagree on the need for a cease-fire as Israeli strikes kill more civilians
Hundreds hoping for a cure at Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Hundreds hoping for a cure at Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Photographer with Alzheimer’s begins project to photograph people with cognitive issues
Photographer with Alzheimer’s begins project to photograph people with cognitive issues
robbery at the Wells Fargo
Man robs Wells Fargo bank in Georgia with demanding note, police say