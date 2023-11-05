3-Degree Guarantee
Photographer with Alzheimer's begins project to photograph people with cognitive issues

Photographer with Alzheimer’s begins project to photograph people with cognitive issues
By Joshua Skinner and Lauren Sennet
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mark Sennet knows more about photography than most people ever will.

“My parents didn’t want me to do this, but I did it anyway,” he said.

He is living proof that mom and dad don’t always know best.

You might not recognize his name, but there’s a good chance you’d recognize his work. Sennet spent three decades, the 70s, 80s, and 90s, as one of the nation’s premiere photographers, working for Life and People magazines.

He’s snapped photos of Stephen Spielberg, Mick Jagger, the British Royal Family, Richard Pryor, and the Boston Strangler.

But his subject on Saturday was not a director, rock star, or a head of state, but Dr. Seth Stern and his wife. It’s part of a project Sennet is working on to photograph celebrities and non-celebrities alike.

“It’s very impressive being photographed by Mr. Sennet,” Stern said.

Stern has frontotemporal dementia, a cognitive disease that affects speech, personality, and movement. There is no cure.

“Just because you have a memory disorder doesn’t mean you’re a vegetable,” Stern added.

The end goal of the project is a coffee-table book destigmatizing cognitive disorders. Sennet is working in conjunction with the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“It’s really informing the public that has this that it’s not all doom and gloom,” Sennet said.

That’s important because, you see, Sennet suffers from Alzheimer’s as well.

“When you have this disease, you have to look at life differently,” Sennet said.

So, Sennet and his daughter Lauren will spend the next year taking pictures and capturing moments that live beyond memory.

“It’s been an interesting turn in my life, that’s for sure,” Sennet said

A turn that includes more laughing, more memories, and living life in between snapshots.

“I don’t want to go through all that pain,” Sennet said. “I want to just do the best I can at the moment.”

