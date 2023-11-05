3-Degree Guarantee
Popular Ormewood Park coffee shop to close in December, owner announces

By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After 12 years, a beloved Ormewood Park coffee shop is going out of business, it announced on social media.

Hodgepodge Coffee’s last day open will be Dec. 31, according to founder and owner Krystle Rodriguez. The shop’s location at the corner of Ormewood and Moreland avenues has become attractive real estate, and the business can’t afford the rent hike and lease renewal, she said.

“We have tried our damnedest to keep true to our mission while keeping the doors open and lights on, but the reality is that success in this current landscape makes exploitation almost a necessity,” Rodriguez said. “I know our customers are trying just as hard to survive right now. I don’t have the power to fix that, but as a business owner, I do have a choice of whether or not to participate.”

Hodgepodge Coffee isn’t just a coffee shop. It’s a community event space, hosting open mic nights, book club meetings and more. The shop also prides itself on being an inclusive spot for minorities, disabled people, women and the LGBTQ+ community, according to its website.

The shop had raised its prices in the past few years to match the rising cost of goods and to pay its team more, Rodriguez said, but it wasn’t sustainable anymore.

RELATED: Atlanta has second-highest rise in inflation in U.S.

“Thank you for the last twelve years,” Rodriguez said. “Thank you for taking a chance on us by walking through these doors, and thank you for choosing to do that again and again.”

