3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Previous members react to former church director’s arrest for child molestation

The group gathered to protest outside Worship with Wonders church in Marietta
Several protestors gathered outside Worship with Wonders church in Marietta after one of its...
Several protestors gathered outside Worship with Wonders church in Marietta after one of its former directors was charged with child molestation.(WANF)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Turner, a former director at Worship With Wonders Church in Marietta, sits in jail facing child molestation charges. According to a warrant, he is accused of driving a 15-year-old boy to various locations off church property, where he reportedly committed the crimes.

“He’s one of the highest-ranking members. The pastors referred to him as their son,” April Nelson, the church’s former children’s ministry director, said. “The fact that this had been hidden under their nose the whole time, it’s just shocking.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former church director accused of molesting 15-year-old boy: warrant

Nelson, who said she knew Turner well, gathered with a group to protest outside the church on Sunday.

“He hosted one of the bowling outings that was sometime this summer, that required a permission slip to be filled out by parents,” she said.

Church pastors Myles and Delana Rutherford issued a statement on their Facebook page, saying in part:

“We understand that the abuse in this situation did not happen on church grounds or as part of any church program. Marcus Turner had no position of responsibility for minors at the church. The church did not arrange or supervise any sort of relationship, mentorship, or position of responsibility for Marcus Turner and this minor (or any other.)”

But Nelson disagrees with the sentiment.

“He baptized my child. I’ve got pictures of when he baptized her. He had full, complete access to the children,” she said.

Protesters said the church should be doing more and taking ownership of what happened.

“All I want is for them to do is take responsibility,” former member Brandon Heuser said. “Quit trying to save their image and say, ‘Hey, we messed up.’”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Las acciones terminaron con el arresto de 77 personas en cumplimiento con un total de 93...
Man arrested, charged with kidnapping, assaulting, and robbing teen in Georgia
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Mugshot: Derontae Bebee
Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal

Latest News

Coffee cup
Popular Ormewood Park coffee shop to close in December, owner announces
A police car.
Woman in critical condition after being hit by multiple cars in Atlanta, police say
(FILE)
2 cars catch on fire in Castleberry Hill parking deck, firefighters say
Three cars were damaged after two caught on fire in an Atlanta parking deck on Saturday night,...
2 cars catch on fire in southwest Atlanta parking deck, firefighters say