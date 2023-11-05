Previous members react to former church director’s arrest for child molestation

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Turner, a former director at Worship With Wonders Church in Marietta, sits in jail facing child molestation charges. According to a warrant, he is accused of driving a 15-year-old boy to various locations off church property, where he reportedly committed the crimes.

“He’s one of the highest-ranking members. The pastors referred to him as their son,” April Nelson, the church’s former children’s ministry director, said. “The fact that this had been hidden under their nose the whole time, it’s just shocking.”

Nelson, who said she knew Turner well, gathered with a group to protest outside the church on Sunday.

“He hosted one of the bowling outings that was sometime this summer, that required a permission slip to be filled out by parents,” she said.

Church pastors Myles and Delana Rutherford issued a statement on their Facebook page, saying in part:

“We understand that the abuse in this situation did not happen on church grounds or as part of any church program. Marcus Turner had no position of responsibility for minors at the church. The church did not arrange or supervise any sort of relationship, mentorship, or position of responsibility for Marcus Turner and this minor (or any other.)”

But Nelson disagrees with the sentiment.

“He baptized my child. I’ve got pictures of when he baptized her. He had full, complete access to the children,” she said.

Protesters said the church should be doing more and taking ownership of what happened.

“All I want is for them to do is take responsibility,” former member Brandon Heuser said. “Quit trying to save their image and say, ‘Hey, we messed up.’”

