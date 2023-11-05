Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning, police said.

The accident reportedly happened near 1:30 a.m. off Campbellton Road, right by a Shell gas station and a Boston Fish Supreme in Arlington Estates. The 33-year-old was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said the driver will not be charged because the victim appeared to be in the street.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.