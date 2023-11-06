3-Degree Guarantee
2 men shot to death inside car in Clayton County, police say

Shooting at 4679 Bartlett Rd.
Shooting at 4679 Bartlett Rd.(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after the shooting deaths of two men in Clayton County Sunday afternoon.

According to Forest Park police, officers responded to a reported car accident at 4679 Bartlett Rd around 2 p.m.

When officers got there they found two men who had both died from gunshot wounds.

“Both victims were in the same car and it is believed that the suspect fled on foot,” police said.

