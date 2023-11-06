2 men shot to death inside car in Clayton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after the shooting deaths of two men in Clayton County Sunday afternoon.

According to Forest Park police, officers responded to a reported car accident at 4679 Bartlett Rd around 2 p.m.

When officers got there they found two men who had both died from gunshot wounds.

“Both victims were in the same car and it is believed that the suspect fled on foot,” police said.

