3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party

Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday night.
By Karla Castillo and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left seven people injured at a homecoming party late Sunday night.

According to information shared in a press release, detectives with the agency were called to reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of Cameron Road in Waller County.

Responding deputies found four women, two men and one male juvenile had been shot while attending a trail ride pasture party. Investigators say the event was held in conjunction with a Prairie View A&M homecoming party.

Authorities said the victims were shot in their lower extremities, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives said they believe shots were fired after a verbal dispute involving several people at the party. No arrests have been made.

Sunday afternoon, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on its Facebook page about the event. It urged people to avoid the area because of expected traffic congestion related to the event.

Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said they believe more than 1,000 people attended the event, which did have private security.

“None of the security protocols that were established by the permitting body and agreed to by the promoter were found to be followed at the time of the incident,” said the release.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Mugshot: Derontae Bebee
Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Wildfires in the northern part of Georgia.
Wildfire burns more than 1,400 acres in north Georgia, officials say

Latest News

Scene of a fatal shooting at Capitol View apartments on University Avenue.
Shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex leaves 1 man dead
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to son’s gun license
The former president is testifying in a New York courtroom on Monday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
RAW: Trump leaves trial, doesn't answer questions
Henry County sheriff joins other agencies, pushing for better worker’s compensation for...
Henry County sheriff joins other agencies pushing for better workers’ compensation
Hotel clerk shot by guest in Cobb County.
Police: Cobb County hotel guest shot employee, then returned to room