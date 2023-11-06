The Atlanta 61 to be arraigned Monday over public safety center protests

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 60 people are set to be arraigned Monday on organized crime charges related to their alleged efforts to stop the construction of the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Also on Monday, a 9 a.m. rally in support of those defendants will be held at the Fulton County courthouse, already the site of some of the nation’s most controversial political and legal issues this year.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr brought the charges back in September following a multi-agency investigation into the violence that has occurred at the site of the future facility and other locations.

All 61 defendants have been charged with violating of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Several of the defendants are also facing separate charges of domestic terrorism, attempted arson and money laundering.

As alleged in the indictment, the defendants are members of Defend the Atlanta Forest, and are alleged to have conspired together to prevent the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center by conducting, coordinating, and organizing acts of violence, intimidation, and property destruction in Fulton County, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and other states.

Of the 61 defendants who have been indicted, only 13 are from Georgia.

In June, the Atlanta City Council approved roughly $67 million in public funding for the proposed project.

As approved by the City Council in September 2021, the land is being leased to the private Atlanta Police Foundation for $10 a year. The proposed referendum would seek to cancel that agreement.

Opponents said more than 35,000 signatures have been collected towards the effort to get the issue of the public safety training center known as “Cop City” on an upcoming ballot.

Supporters of the Atlanta 61 said the charges against them are baseless. Organizers of Monday morning’s rally said the event is part of an upcoming #StopCopCity Week of Action in Atlanta.

“The RICO charges are clearly baseless, just as the domestic terrorism charges are. Criminalizing those participating in a movement against police violence truly demonstrates that there is no such thing in America as freedom of speech or freedom to protest” says Kamau Franklin, head of Community Movement Builders.

In August, activists announced they had collected more than 100,000 signatures to put the issue on the ballot for a public vote. The city said the signatures were turned in past the legal deadline, but still accepted the boxes, while adding that the acceptance didn’t guarantee further action.

