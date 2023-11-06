Atlanta City Council to consider allocating over $16M for more fire trucks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If a fire starts inside your home, you expect first responders to arrive as fast as they can. But now, your safety is possibly on the line, according to a local firefighters union.

There is currently a fire truck shortage in the city of Atlanta, and the city council is considering legislation to possibly fix the problem.

Some Atlantans tell Atlanta News First that knowing the fire department may not have enough trucks is unnerving.

Several fire stations around the city have had to temporarily close due to the shortage.

In a letter to the city council, the president of Atlanta Professional Firefighters says there has never been a fleet as bad as this in modern history. The union says as many as eight stations are not fully operational due to a lack of engines.

On Monday, the council will consider allocating $16.4 million for 12 new engines and other needed equipment.

“We absolutely have firefighters showing up in a pickup truck. We are using every vehicle that we have available to run calls. And that’s why this situation is so dire,” said Nate Bailey, president of Atlanta Professional Firefighters.

Chief Roderick Smith says the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has been able to respond to all emergencies. They are hoping to put seven more trucks on the road, but the union president says that’s only a short-term fix.

