3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Boy shot in arm at trailer park, Athens police say

The boy told police he was walking to the park’s mailboxes when he was shot in the arm.
The boy told police he was walking to the park’s mailboxes when he was shot in the arm.(HNN)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the arm, according to Athens police.

Athens police said they responded to the Hallmark Mobile Home Park at 705 Spring Valley Road around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The boy told police he was walking to the park’s mailboxes when he was shot in the arm.

Police said a Honda Civic was seen leaving the park around the time of the shooting. The boy was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information should contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 762-400-7058.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Mugshot: Derontae Bebee
Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Wildfires in the northern part of Georgia.
Wildfire burns more than 1,400 acres in north Georgia, officials say

Latest News

A driver being chased by Georgia State Patrol crashed into a school bus Monday afternoon.
Police chase leads to school bus crash
No injuries were reported.
Car crashes into Atlanta Public Schools school bus, authorities say
APS says a stolen car crashed into an APS bus on Monday.
WATCH LIVE: Stolen car crashes into Atlanta school bus during GSP chase, district says
Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University's downtown...
19-year-old woman shot near Georgia State University dies, 3 others recovering, police say