Boy shot in arm at trailer park, Athens police say

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the arm, according to Athens police.

Athens police said they responded to the Hallmark Mobile Home Park at 705 Spring Valley Road around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The boy told police he was walking to the park’s mailboxes when he was shot in the arm.

Police said a Honda Civic was seen leaving the park around the time of the shooting. The boy was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information should contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 762-400-7058.

