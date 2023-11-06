3-Degree Guarantee
WATCH LIVE: Stolen car crashes into Atlanta school bus during GSP chase, district says

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver being chased by Georgia State Patrol crashed into a school bus Monday afternoon.

According to an Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson, the stolen car crashed into the bus at Mt. Gilead Road and Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. This is not far from Greenbriar Mall.

There were no injuries on the school bus and the district said a second bus was dispatched to the scene to take the children home.

Atlanta News First has reached out to authorities to find out information about the driver, why they were being chased, and if they are in custody.

