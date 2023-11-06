3-Degree Guarantee
Deer breeding season poses risk for drivers on the road

Deer safety sign
Deer safety sign(Kheron Alston)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Late October to late November is peak breeding season for deer and that means a lot more activity you’ll want to watch out for.

Georgia’s rut season varies from county to county, but as the leaves brown, more deer sightings are reported. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the breeding season causes bucks to move less secretively, making them easier to hunt and more likely to be hit by vehicles.

Researchers found a correlation between peak deer-vehicle collisions and deer conception dates.

The map below highlights peak deer movement times and their spottings:

