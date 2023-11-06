3-Degree Guarantee
Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in Georgia: New York Times poll

Trump leading Biden in 5 of 6 battleground states Biden won in 2020.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A New York Times poll shows former President Donald Trump leading his Oval Office successor, Joe Biden, by seven points in Georgia.

The poll, conducted in conjunction with the Siena College Research Institute, also shows Trump leading Biden in Nevada by 11 points; Arizona by five points; Pennsylvania by four points and Michigan by three points. The only battleground state in which Trump is losing is Wisconsin by three points, but only if another Democrat - not Biden - runs.

Across the six battleground states, 59% disapprove of Biden’s job performance; 71% say he’s too old to be president; and 62% say he lacks the mental sharpness to be an effective president.

“The only good news for President Biden is that it was conducted a year before voters go to the polls,” said Dr. Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute. “Currently, Trump leads Biden in five of six key battleground states – all won by Biden in 2020 – that will likely determine the winner of the 2024 presidential election.”

The poll’s results were released Sunday.

“Trump’s negative favorability rating, 42-56%, is comparable to Biden’s,” Levy said “He is viewed unfavorably by at least 53% of voters in each of the six states.”

“A majority of registered voters across the six battleground states say that Biden’s policies have hurt not helped them personally including 88% of Republicans, 53% of independents and 16% of Democrats,” Levy added. “Trump, on the other hand, has a majority of voters, 51-34%, saying his policies helped voters personally.”

Former President Donald Trump dances on stage during a commit to caucus rally, Sunday, Oct. 29,...

