3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Earth may contain remnants of an ancient planet in its core

Scientists widely agree that an ancient planet likely smashed into the Earth as it was forming,...
Scientists widely agree that an ancient planet likely smashed into the Earth as it was forming, spewing debris that formed the moon we see today.(NASA | NASA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new theory has emerged relating to the Earth’s creation billions of years ago answering a glaring question that scientists have long pondered.

Scientists widely agree that an ancient planet likely smashed into the Earth as it was forming, spewing debris that formed the moon we see today.

They call it the giant-impact hypothesis, but they’ve always wondered what happened to the ancient planet, Theia, after the collision.

No leftover fragments have been found in the solar system, leaving many to believe Theia’s fragments were blended in the fiery cauldron of Earth’s interior.

A new theory, however, suggests that traces of Theia may be closer than we think.

According to research published in the journal Nature, scientists believe molten slabs of Theia could have embedded themselves within Earth’s mantle after impact before solidifying.

This means portions of the ancient planet could rest just 1,800 miles below Earth’s surface.

Geophysicists say this could explain the origin of two giant masses embedded deep within the Earth that were first detected in the 1980s – blobs that are each bigger than the moon – which means that Theia could have created part of the Earth we stand on, and the moon in the sky.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Mugshot: Derontae Bebee
Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Wildfires in the northern part of Georgia.
Wildfire burns more than 1,400 acres in north Georgia, officials say

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University's downtown...
19-year-old woman shot near Georgia State University dies, 3 others recovering, police say
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial
Two men were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a...
Denver police investigate shooting that killed 2, injured 5 at a private after-hours biker bar
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden visits Delaware to promote $16 billion for passenger rail projects
Cleveland Broadie's bond has been set at $1.5 million.
Bond set at $1.5 million for man accused of intentionally spreading HIV