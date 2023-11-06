3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fire breaks out in DeKalb County home

The scene of a house fire on Asbury Way in Lithonia.
The scene of a house fire on Asbury Way in Lithonia.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home caught fire early Monday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in around 5:13 a.m. for a house fire on the 700 block of Asbury Way in Lithonia.

DeKalb Fire says when they arrived, heavy flames were coming through the roof of the home.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear at this time how many people are displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Mugshot: Derontae Bebee
Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Corey McDonald
Family seeks justice after man found dead in back of burning car

Latest News

Manifestantes se congregan en el ayuntamiento de la Ciudad de Atlanta para protestar contra la...
61 RICO defendants to be arraigned Monday over public safety center protests
Scene of a fatal shooting at Capitol View apartments on University Avenue.
Shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex leaves 1 man dead
More than 60 people are set to be arraigned Monday on organized crime charges related to their...
61 RICO defendants to be arraigned Monday over public safety center protests
A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta overnight.
Shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex leaves 1 man dead