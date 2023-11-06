Fire breaks out in DeKalb County home

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home caught fire early Monday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in around 5:13 a.m. for a house fire on the 700 block of Asbury Way in Lithonia.

DeKalb Fire says when they arrived, heavy flames were coming through the roof of the home.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear at this time how many people are displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

