First Alert Forecast: Our stretch of warm and dry days continues

Highs will climb into the mid 70s today, and near 80 mid week
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Rodney Harris
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Our great stretch of weather continues for the start of the new work and school week!

The morning will start on a cold note, in the low to mid 40s, with some patchy fog possible.

Come this afternoon, we will have another day with lots of sunshine and highs will climb into the low to mid 70s.

Our warming trend continues through late week with highs near 80 Tuesday through Thursday.

Come Friday, we will be watching a cold front start to push into the southeast. While the timing on this needs work, it looks like showers will be possible both Friday and Saturday.

Some much needed measurable rainfall seems to come along with this front, but it won’t drastically drop our temperatures, but we will cool down from a warm work week.

Highs will be in the low 70s Friday, then the 60s through the weekend.

Mid to upper 70s to start the week with highs hitting 80 Wednesday and Thursday. Rain returns Friday and could linger into the weekend.(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

