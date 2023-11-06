First Alert Forecast: Warm streak continues; rain returns Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A gorgeous evening is on tap for us across north Georgia -- temperatures are currently in the 70s and will gradually dip towards the lower 50s overnight. Locations outside of the city will wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Morning lows in the upper 40s, lower 50s Tuesday. (Atlanta News First)

The next couple of days will be nearly identical -- morning temperatures in the 50s, but afternoon temperatures will rebound to 80°. The record temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday is 83°, so while record temperatures are not expected-- we will be in the vicinity. The best shot at reaching a record temperatures will be Thursday afternoon where our forecast high of 79° is 1° cooler than the record temperature of 80°.

A cold front will slide through our area and bring us or best chance of measurable rain in weeks. Guidance is hinting at this front stalling out in our region, which means rain chances will stick around through the weekend. Clouds and rain will lead to temperatures trending cooler for the weekend.

Cold front brings rain Friday (Atlanta News First)

