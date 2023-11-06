3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia’s largest farm animal rescue offering holiday photos with its animals

Georgia's largest horse and farm animal rescue is inviting you to come take pictures with their animals for this holiday season.
By Joy Lim Nakrin
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state’s largest horse and farm animal rescue is inviting you to come take pictures with their animals for this holiday season.

Save The Horses in Cumming, Georgia rescues not just horses but also goats, pigs, and other farm animals.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 they will offer photo sessions with the animals shot by a professional photographer for $25 to benefit the rescue. Get more details here.

Save The Horses is also welcoming volunteers who can sign up for training to help the rescue out on a regular basis.

