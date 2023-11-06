Henry County sheriff joins other agencies pushing for better workers’ compensation

HENRY COUNTY Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When an officer is injured in the line of duty, it can cause some severe financial setbacks. Agencies across metro Atlanta are pushing to change that.

Police departments from the area gathered in solidarity at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. They believe there are major flaws in the state’s workers’ compensation program.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said Henry County Corporal Daniel Podsiadly, who was recently injured in the line of duty, was forced to only receive 2/3 of his pay while he was recovering, putting a huge strain on his family.

Officers are pushing for new legislation that can give an injured officer 100 percent of their pay.

“These are not ordinary situations. This is not an ordinary job type of injury in which someone could experience, to where workman’s comp has been set up to handle that,” said Sheriff Keybo Taylor, Gwinnett County.

“We have to change the paradigm with respect to how we make sure our officers are taken care of. Our overall objective here is, how can we make you suffer less?” said Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett, Henry County.

There will be a charity golf tournament to support Corporal Daniel Podsiadly on Nov. 13 at Crystal Lake Golf and Country Club in Hampton. It will begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.