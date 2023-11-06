3-Degree Guarantee
Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Habersham County

Habersham County Manhunt
Habersham County Manhunt(Habersham County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Habersham County are looking for a suspect they say is “armed and dangerous.”

At around 12:45 p.m., Georgia State Patrol troopers attempted to stop a driver near the Tom Arrendale Interchange before he ran away. They said he was “possibly involved in a violent crime in another county.”

The Habersham Sheriff’s Office said they are helping GSP and urge anyone who sees the man in the area of Ga. 15, Ga. 365, Toccoa Highway, and the surrounding area to call 911.

He is described as a Black man with dreadlocks. Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

