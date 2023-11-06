3-Degree Guarantee
Memorial with hundreds of shoes remembers children killed in Gaza

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of small shoes were placed in Alpharetta’s City Center to remember the thousands of children killed in Gaza.

“When I look at these, I think of all the babies that won’t grow, of the babies whose life was cut short because of what’s happening,” said Asra Mansoor with Voices of Muslims.

Organizer Asra Mansoor said it’s hard not to cry for the thousands of young lives lost, but continued to say she can’t give up for those children still there.

“We call for ceasefire, ceasefire now,” she said. “These kids deserve to live. Over 4,000 kids have been killed.”

The young ones impacted by the Israel-Hamas war have been the focus for many.

Along with memorials, there have also been other events to raise awareness and help the children specifically.

The Chabad Israeli Center Atlanta recently collected toys for hundreds of kids who have evacuated from their homes and lost everything.

Mansoor told Atlanta News First her organization, along with others, is planning another memorial for Nov. 11 in Atlanta.

