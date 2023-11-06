Metro congressman files resolution to censure Squad member over remarks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick - whose metro Atlanta’s 6th district is almost certainly to be a target when lawmakers meet in just over a month to redraw Georgia’s voting maps - filed a resolution in Congress Monday to censure U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan).

The resolution from McCormick, a first-term GOP congressman, follows a similar, unsuccessful attempt from fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene from northwest Georgia’s 14th district.

I just introduced a privileged resolution that directly and accurately calls to censure @RepRashida for her antisemitic and racist actions. pic.twitter.com/IDcOiD9s0E — Congressman Rich McCormick, MBA MD (@RepMcCormick) November 6, 2023

Politico is reporting that Greene herself also filed another censure resolution against Tlaib on Monday.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rich McCormick introduced two new resolutions to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her outspoken criticism of the Israeli government. The motions require action on the House floor within two days.https://t.co/v5yvS8U82Q — POLITICO (@politico) November 6, 2023

Last week, according to CBS News, the House rejected Greene’s effort to censure Tlaib, thus scrapping a Republican attempt to condemn the only Palestinian-American in Congress over her recent rhetoric around the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

A Democratic effort to in turn censure Greene herself was called off in response.

Greene’s censure resolution against Tlaib, one of two Muslims in Congress, accused Tlaib of “antisemitic activity” after she voiced concern over America’s continued role in supplying arms to Israel as it battles Hamas following Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 surprise attack.

Greene also accused Tlaib of “leading an insurrection” in the Capitol complex when she participated in a pro-Gaza rally organized by Jewish advocacy groups last month.

Tlaib called Greene’s resolution “unhinged” and said it’s “deeply Islamophobic and attacks peaceful Jewish anti-war advocates.”

