More than 1,700 Georgia foster children missing in last 5 years, report shows

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Senator Jon Ossoff visited Atlanta on Monday to hold the third hearing for the US Senate’s Human Rights subcommittee.

The hearing included testimony from 19-year-old Tiffani McLean-Camp. McClean-Camp is one of more than 10,000 children in Georgia’s foster care system.

ANF INVESTIGATES: Unhoused and Unsafe

On Monday, she testified under oath about some of the abuse she claims she experienced under DFCS care.

“When I was put in foster care DFCS didn’t believe that I had been abused or neglected, even after I told them. To them I was unruly, a runaway, and a behavior problem,” McLean-Camp testified. “While in DFCS’ custody, I experienced abuse, medical neglect, educational neglect, and was even sexually assaulted and trafficked.”

She said it felt like a horror movie you’re stuck in and can’t get out. She wanted to run away.

“I remember the barbed wire fence, being overmedicated, put in isolation. I remember the staff forcing my pants down and forcing me to get a shot on my bottom and then feeling drowsy. They treated me like I wasn’t human,” said McClean-Camp.

Dr. Samantha Sahl with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children testified about a new report on the number of children reported missing.

Between 2018 and 2022, NCMEC received over 2,400 reports of children missing from care in Georgia, involving 1,790 children. A total of 410 children were identified as likely child sex trafficking victims.

“Trends show us that when children run away frequently or for long periods of time, they tend to be running from an unsafe situation or to an unsafe situation. Anytime a child goes missing, they are then vulnerable to experiencing any number of endangerments, including child sex trafficking. We know we have an urgent issue when children feel better on the streets or with a trafficker than they do in their foster care placements,” said Dr. Sahl.

