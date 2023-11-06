3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Mother killed in ATV crash while delivering items at horse racing event

Mitchi McKnight, 44, died at the site of the Steeplechase, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon. (Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A mother in Georgia died Saturday after she was involved in an ATV accident while on the job.

Mitchi McKnight, 44, died at the site of the Steeplechase, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon.

Her mother said she worked at the horse race event every year.

McKnight was riding an ATV to deliver items at the event when it flipped over and pinned her underneath.

She was there for more than a half hour before she was found.

Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKnight leaves behind two daughters, 15 and 19, and a husband.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Mugshot: Derontae Bebee
Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Wildfires in the northern part of Georgia.
Wildfire burns more than 1,400 acres in north Georgia, officials say

Latest News

Scene of a fatal shooting at Capitol View apartments on University Avenue.
Shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex leaves 1 man dead
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to son’s gun license
The former president is testifying in a New York courtroom on Monday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
RAW: Trump leaves trial, doesn't answer questions
Henry County sheriff joins other agencies, pushing for better worker’s compensation for...
Henry County sheriff joins other agencies pushing for better workers’ compensation
Hotel clerk shot by guest in Cobb County.
Police: Cobb County hotel guest shot employee, then returned to room