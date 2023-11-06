Police: Cobb County hotel guest shot employee, then returned to room

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police are investigating after a hotel employee was reportedly injured in a shooting.

It happened at around 2:06 a.m. at the Quality Inn on Cobb Place Boulevard. According to investigators, officers responded to reports of an employee who had been “wounded by gunfire.”

Police said the suspected shooter was taken into custody after returning back to the room he was staying in. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting remain limited. Investigators told Atlanta News First the employee is expected to recover.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.