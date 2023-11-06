3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police: Cobb County hotel guest shot employee, then returned to room

Cobb County police are investigating after a hotel employee was reportedly injured in a shooting early Monday morning.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police are investigating after a hotel employee was reportedly injured in a shooting.

It happened at around 2:06 a.m. at the Quality Inn on Cobb Place Boulevard. According to investigators, officers responded to reports of an employee who had been “wounded by gunfire.”

Police said the suspected shooter was taken into custody after returning back to the room he was staying in. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting remain limited. Investigators told Atlanta News First the employee is expected to recover.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Mugshot: Derontae Bebee
Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Wildfires in the northern part of Georgia.
Wildfire burns more than 1,400 acres in north Georgia, officials say

Latest News

Henry County sheriff joins other agencies, pushing for better worker’s compensation for...
Henry County sheriff joins other agencies pushing for better workers’ compensation
Cleveland Broadie's bond has been set at $1.5 million.
$1.5 million bond set for man accused of intentionally spreading HIV
A rally Monday morning outside the Fulton County Courthouse in support of the 61 defendants.
WATCH LIVE: 61 RICO defendants arraigned Monday over public safety center protests
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV gets $1.5 million bond
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV gets $1.5 million bond