Police: Woman struck by several vehicles in Fulton County, left in critical condition

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WTVG)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in critical condition after being hit by multiple vehicles in Fulton County on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Fulton County Police Department, the woman was hit by several vehicles at 4517 Campbellton Rd in southwest Atlanta around 1 a.m.

While several vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash, only one driver stayed at the location, police said.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the woman with severe injuries. She was taken to Grady Hospital, police said.

