‘Stop Cop City’ protesters rally in support of RICO defendants

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rally was held in front of the Fulton County Courthouse Monday in support of the “Stop Cop City” RICO defendants.

Dozens of protesters took to the streets demanding charges be dropped. The demonstrators were defending 61 people who appeared in court for arraignment hearings. The defendants are indicted on charges related to alleged efforts to stop the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Center, deemed “Cop City” by protestors.

READ: 61 RICO defendants arraigned Monday over public safety center protests

Supporters are calling the charges a violation of First Amendment rights.

“It’s ridiculous that people are peacefully protesting and being arrested and charged for exercising their constitutional right,” said Cotie San.

“This is an attack to try to create fear among people, so we will not speak against injustice. We will not let that happen. We will not stop fighting. We will not let ‘Cop City’ be built in the city of Atlanta,” said another protestor.

Organizers say future demonstrations are in the works as the case makes its way through the justice system.

