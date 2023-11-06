Thousands walk to bring awareness to suicide and support survivors, victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of people participated in the 20th Annual “Out of the Darkness Community Walk at Piedmont Park on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the purpose of the event was for people impacted by suicide, to come together to support one another and raise awareness and funds for AFSP. They also said they want to reduce the suicide rate in Georgia and bring hope to those impacted.

“The walk is a tremendous experience for people who either have struggled with suicide, people who have lost loved ones to suicide, and people who are allies in that cause to be able to come together in that environment where there’s comfort. Where’s there’s an understanding? Where there is little to no judgment on what has happened,” said Roland Behm, Board member for the Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“What today allows, is for individuals who have experienced suicide, whether it’s lived experience or having attempted or having serious thoughts or experience as a suicide loss survivor, like myself where you have had a loved one or a friend who has taken their life, it allows them to come together to be a part of a community of concerned of heart,” Behm said.

“As well to raise funds, and those funds are used by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to do research. AFSP is the largest private funder of research on suicide prevention in the country. It also goes to advocacy,” he said. “We advocate at the state and federal levels and then it also goes to education, which is to come out into the communities and talk with people about what they can do and how they can respond,” Behm said.

Behm lost his son in 2019.

“I’m also a suicide loss survivor in that my son Kyle who is 29, took his life in August of 2019,” Behm said. “He had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder about 10 years earlier. Suicide is a risk factor for those with bipolar disorder,” Behm said.

He said his son was very active in terms of getting help and taking medication.

“Kyle and I worked both at the federal and state level to eliminate stigma and bias and to ensure that persons with mental health challenges are treated fairly and justly,” Behm said.

In 2022, 49,449 people died by suicide in 2022, that’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Their website also states there were 48,183 suicide deaths across the U.S. in 2021, that’s 1 death every 11 minutes. The websites also said in Georgia alone, there were more than 1,670 suicide deaths in 2021.

“Given what we are seeing and continuing to experience with suicide ideation, suicide attempts by our youth, we think it’s extraordinarily important,” Behm said. “What we have seen for example in Georgia for our 6-12 graders one and 10 would have had serious thoughts of suicide in the past year and one and 20 will have attempted suicide at least one time over the past 12 months,” he said.

It’s the reason why Behm said he will continue the work.

People who attended the “Out of the Darkness Walk” in Atlanta were able to walk a nearly two-mile track inside the park. There was also a memory wall for people to display pictures of their loved ones which had messages of “love, encouragement, and hope.”

“The biggest takeaway I would like for them to have is hope! Hope in capital letters. Hope that there are answers or beginning of answers to the challenges we’re facing with suicide, especially among our youth,” Behm said. “But also hope in terms of being able to live into the future,” he said.

He also had a message for those who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts.

“What we would like for them to take away from that is that there is a broad community of folks in Atlanta who love and cherish them, and hope will be with them as they progress through those challenges,” he said.

According to a press release sent by AFSP, the Atlanta Out of the Darkness Walks have raised $4 million since the first walk in 2003.

The group uses the funds for research, education, and advocacy. They hope to continue to support survivors and lower suicide deaths.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

To see how you can help AFSP Georgia, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.