3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Troup Co. High School officials implement additional security following ‘predicted violence’ rumors

Troup Co. High School officials implement additional security following ‘violence rumors’
Troup Co. High School officials implement additional security following ‘violence rumors’(Source: Troup County High School)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County School System has implemented additional security procedures at Troup County High School following rumors.

According to officials, on November 6, Troup High School officials are working with law enforcement to investigate and determine the source of the rumor.

They say additional security procedures have been implemented at the school. Parents are also able to pick-up their students as they wish.

In an unrelated incident, a 19-year-old picking up their sibling at THS was arrested as they entered through the school’s weapons detection system.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Mugshot: Derontae Bebee
Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Wildfires in the northern part of Georgia.
Wildfire burns more than 1,400 acres in north Georgia, officials say

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University's downtown...
19-year-old woman shot near Georgia State University dies, 3 others recovering, police say
Cleveland Broadie's bond has been set at $1.5 million.
Bond set at $1.5 million for man accused of intentionally spreading HIV
A rally Monday morning outside the Fulton County Courthouse in support of the 61 defendants.
61 RICO defendants arraigned Monday over public safety center protests
Habersham County Manhunt
Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Habersham County
Deer safety sign
Deer breading season poses risk for drivers on the road