Wildfire that burned 1,400 acres in north Georgia believed to be arson, authorities say

North Georgia wildfires
North Georgia wildfires(Georgia Forestry Commission)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A wildfire on Lookout Mountain in north Georgia is believed to be arson, according to the Walker County government.

The wildfire began Oct. 21, but “escaped original containment lines” Thursday and burned a total of 1,400 acres. The fire threatened two homes but both were saved, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

RELATED: Wildfire burns more than 1,400 acres in north Georgia, officials say

Authorities said Monday that the fire was about 50% contained. More than 700 acres are still burning.

Update from Georgia Forestry concerning the fire on Lookout Mountain: WALKER COUNTY • Highway 157 Fire o Started...

Posted by Walker County, GA Government on Monday, November 6, 2023

The Walker County fire was just one of multiple wildfires in north Georgia over the weekend. Almost 900 acres burned in multiple wildfires in Dade County and more than 50 acres burned in a wildfire in Gilmer County.

