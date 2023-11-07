3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

16-year-old pedestrian dies in Decatur; police cite driver in unrelated crash involving pedestrian

Scene of crash at East College Avenue and Commerce Drive in Decatur.
Scene of crash at East College Avenue and Commerce Drive in Decatur.(Decaturish reader)
By Zoe Seiler
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police responded to a crash at East College Avenue and Commerce Drive on Monday evening, Nov. 6.

Police later confirmed the crash took the life of a 16-year-old pedestrian, one of two crashes involving pedestrians reported Monday.

“On Monday, November 06, 2023, at approximately 7:17 pm, Decatur Police responded to the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian,” Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said. “Responding officers located a 16-year-old juvenile male who was struck by a vehicle. The juvenile succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident and is deceased. The Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the scene to determine the cause of the accident.”

In an unrelated incident, a pedestrian hit earlier in the day received non-life-threatening injuries, Bender said.

A reader noticed that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on North Candler Street near Decatur First United Methodist Church. Decatur Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 400 block of North Candler Street around 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 6.

“The accident investigation revealed a silver Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on North Candler Street,” Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said. “The driver of the Jeep failed to yield to a pedestrian as they were turning left into a private driveway. The Jeep collided with the pedestrian, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the Jeep received a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian.”

This story originally appeared on Decaturish.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Mugshot: Derontae Bebee
Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Wildfires in the northern part of Georgia.
Wildfire burns more than 1,400 acres in north Georgia, officials say

Latest News

Habersham County Manhunt
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in Habersham County, sheriff’s office says
The money comes after the AFRD had to temporarily close three stations in October due to a...
Atlanta City Council approves $18.2M for new fire department equipment
Surveillance video shows a car that slammed into a school bus during a car chase.
Stolen car slams into school bus
A driver being chased by Georgia State Patrol crashed into a school bus Monday afternoon.
Police chase leads to school bus crash