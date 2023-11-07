3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

5 Atlanta Board of Education seats on Tuesday’s ballot

This board will have the task of picking a new superintendent.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday voters will elect a new Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education.

Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 are on the ballot, though District 1 incumbent Katie Howard is running unopposed.

“I’m running again because there is still work that we need to do as school board members,” current District 5 representative Ericka Mitchell said. “I’m here to serve. That’s the only reason I’m on the school board.”

All five incumbents are hoping to maintain their positions on the board, including District 7 at large board member Tamara Jones.

“I was elected two years ago and one of the main things I was focused on was literacy. And it takes a little more than one year and ten months to get some major work through,” Jones said.

Four of the five races are contested. Ken Zeff is running for District 3.

“The board has 2 responsibilities: hire and fire the superintendent and approve a budget. And I think in both cases, the board has lost its way,” Zeff said.

Zeff is a former superintendent of Fulton County Schools and is focused on improving leadership at the top. District 9 candidate, Nkoyo Effiong Lewis says she wants to help design a school system that works for every child.

“It is my goal to make sure that we have an equitable school system that delivers excellence so that no matter where a child lives, no matter their race, their place, or their ability, they get access to an excellent education,” Effiong Lewis said.

Whoever is elected on Tuesday will be part of the board that oversees 50,000 students, allocates a 1.6 billion dollar budget, and selects a new APS superintendent.

Dr. Michelle Battle is currently serving as interim APS superintendent. She was appointed in August after Dr. Lisa Herring was notified the board would not be renewing her contract.

“We need a leader who understands the governance functions of the board. Who understands the budget management and federal budget management, specifically. And the compliance that it’s going to take to ensure our district is moving forward in a healthy manner,” current district 9 seat Jessica Johnson said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Should a runoff become necessary, that is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Cleveland Broadie's bond has been set at $1.5 million.
Bond set at $1.5 million for man accused of intentionally spreading HIV
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

APS says a stolen car crashed into an APS bus on Monday.
Man shot during gunfight after stolen car crashes into Atlanta school bus, officials say
Scene of crash at East College Avenue and Commerce Drive in Decatur.
16-year-old pedestrian dies in Decatur; police cite driver in unrelated crash involving pedestrian
Nathaniel Olofintuyi during treatment
Nathaniel Olofintuyi
Buford High School
High school student gets liver transplant, scores touchdown just days after being cleared to play