3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Gene Miller returned from Vietnam a half century ago, he didn’t get a hero’s welcome.

“When we got back, it was best for us just to get our military clothes off and otherwise people were throwing rotten eggs and anything else at anybody military because it was very unpopular back then,” said Miller.

Tuesday was a different story.

“We went through that line of people there and my eyes were watering.”

The Flag City Honor Flight carried 87 Ohio veterans including 10 from the Korean war, and one from World War Two.

His name is John Layher.

He served as a radio technician in the coast guard during the 40s, and he says the trip is one he’ll never forget.

“Humbling” said Layher through tears.

If you’re interested or know somebody who might be, you can visit FlagCityHonorFlight.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
In Cobb County, there are five cities with several positions that will be settled via vote....
Everything you need to know about Cobb County’s municipal elections
Cleveland Broadie's bond has been set at $1.5 million.
Bond set at $1.5 million for man accused of intentionally spreading HIV
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more

Latest News

Police said the man was walking around a park near the U.S. Capitol with an AR-15.
Police: Armed Atlanta man arrested near U.S. Capitol
The tax is expected to generate $850 million over six years.
DeKalb County voters to decide on sales tax
For some reason, Georgians are targeted more by unwanted scams and telemarketing calls than...
Atlanta area code worst in nation for robocalls, study says
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
Georgia Lt. Gov., Senate Republicans prioritize small business legislation