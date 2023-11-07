3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta area code worst in nation for robocalls, study says

Robocalls are described as an annoying epidemic for both businesses and the general public.
Robocalls are described as an annoying epidemic for both businesses and the general public.((Source: KSLA News 12))
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Robocalls trying to trick you into giving up personal information never seem to go away.

For some reason, Georgians are targeted more by unwanted scams and telemarketing calls than anywhere else.

Research from YouMail, a robocall blocking app and call protection service, shows which local area code is hit the hardest of anyone in the nation.

It’s 404, by a pretty wide margin, with 181 million robocalls being made to Atlanta phone numbers in October. That’s a nearly 20% increase from September.

The 404 area code accounted for more than 75 million of those.

To put it in perspective, that’s nearly six million calls made every day, 243,000 made every hour and 67 made every second, with the average person receiving about 20 calls.

If you want to stop those calls from blowing up your phone, you can register for the Do Not Call list.

If you’re on the Do Not Call list but still receive robocalls, the Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division says you can file a complaint with the FCC online or by calling 1-888-382-1222.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
In Cobb County, there are five cities with several positions that will be settled via vote....
Everything you need to know about Cobb County’s municipal elections
Cleveland Broadie's bond has been set at $1.5 million.
Bond set at $1.5 million for man accused of intentionally spreading HIV
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more

Latest News

Police said the man was walking around a park near the U.S. Capitol with an AR-15.
Police: Armed Atlanta man arrested near U.S. Capitol
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington.
Atlanta man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol
Three service warranties weren’t enough for this family.
Mother helps buy son a used car; four engines later, they’re done
Aziza El-Shair was convicted on multiple charges over the deadly shooting.
Decatur woman found guilty of shooting and killing neighbor