Atlanta area code worst in nation for robocalls, study says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Robocalls trying to trick you into giving up personal information never seem to go away.

For some reason, Georgians are targeted more by unwanted scams and telemarketing calls than anywhere else.

Research from YouMail, a robocall blocking app and call protection service, shows which local area code is hit the hardest of anyone in the nation.

It’s 404, by a pretty wide margin, with 181 million robocalls being made to Atlanta phone numbers in October. That’s a nearly 20% increase from September.

The 404 area code accounted for more than 75 million of those.

To put it in perspective, that’s nearly six million calls made every day, 243,000 made every hour and 67 made every second, with the average person receiving about 20 calls.

If you want to stop those calls from blowing up your phone, you can register for the Do Not Call list.

If you’re on the Do Not Call list but still receive robocalls, the Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division says you can file a complaint with the FCC online or by calling 1-888-382-1222.

