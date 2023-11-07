Atlanta City Council approves $18.2M for new fire department equipment

Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council has unanimously approved more than $18 million for the purchase of new equipment for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD).
The money comes after the AFRD had to temporarily close three stations in October due to a shortage of fire trucks and personnel. The closures prompted a backlash, including a scathing letter from Atlanta Professional Firefighters President Nate Bailey.