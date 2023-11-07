3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta City Council approves $18.2M for new fire department equipment

The money comes after the AFRD had to temporarily close three stations in October due to a shortage of fire trucks and personnel.(Atlanta Fire Rescue Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council has unanimously approved more than $18 million for the purchase of new equipment for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD).

The money comes after the AFRD had to temporarily close three stations in October due to a shortage of fire trucks and personnel. The closures prompted a backlash, including a scathing letter from Atlanta Professional Firefighters President Nate Bailey.

District 9 Council Member Dustin Hillis said,

The money will buy 14 new fire apparatuses.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

