Atlanta City Council approves $18.2M for new fire department equipment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council has unanimously approved more than $18 million for the purchase of new equipment for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD).

The money comes after the AFRD had to temporarily close three stations in October due to a shortage of fire trucks and personnel. The closures prompted a backlash, including a scathing letter from Atlanta Professional Firefighters President Nate Bailey.

District 9 Council Member Dustin Hillis said,

With the passage of these two pieces of legislation, the City Council and Mayor Dickens have made a historic investment of over $18 million into our Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. Additionally, we are seeking the approval of another $5 million from Invest Atlanta to purchase additional fire apparatus for three fire stations within two of our Tax Allocation Districts. With the $18 million in funding approved today, the City of Atlanta will purchase eight fire engines, one ladder truck, one utility truck, two swift water rescue jet boats, all new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBAs), and all new heart monitors/defibrillators (AEDs). I am thankful for the support of every one of my 14 colleagues who signed onto the legislation, as well as Mayor Dickens and his executive leadership team, who have worked diligently with me and the Finance Committee on crafting this much-needed investment for the men and women of Atlanta Fire Rescue and the safety of our city’s citizens and visitors.

The money will buy 14 new fire apparatuses.

RELATED

Atlanta City Council to consider allocating over $16M for more fire trucks

In letter to city leaders, Atlanta firefighters outraged over fire truck shortage

3 Atlanta fire stations temporarily closed due to truck shortage, chief says

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.