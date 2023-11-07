3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta City Council calls for police to ‘deprioritize’ enforcement of gender-affirming care law

Transgender Flag generic photo.
Transgender Flag generic photo.(Cropped torbakhopper / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council is considering a resolution that would call for the Atlanta Police Department to “deprioritize” enforcement of Senate Bill 140, a law that bans gender-affirming care for minors in Georgia.

SB 140 bans doctors in Georgia from administering hormone replacement therapy or performing gender-affirming surgery on minors. The bill received substantial pushback from parents of transgender youth and doctors who administer gender-affirming care such as testosterone or estradiol. Those medications help a patient’s body physically align with their gender identity.

The council said “the law strips Georgia’s youth and parents of their right to make critical decisions about their children’s health care, including seeking and obtaining appropriate medical treatment, inflicting undue harm on one of the state’s most vulnerable groups.”

Gender-affirming surgery is uncommon among minors. Dr. Jason Schneider at Emory University said, “Surgical care is rarely if ever, offered to people under eighteen” and called the law “an unnecessary intrusion into medical practice.”

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Geraghty issued an injunction against the hormone replacement therapy ban in August. A federal appeals court in Alabama let a similar ban proceed later that month.

The resolution calls for limits to be placed on city funds.

RELATED

‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law

Georgia Senate passes ban on ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries for transgender youth

Judge blocks Georgia ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender minors

Doctors could face charges for providing care to transgender minors

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Mugshot: Derontae Bebee
Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Wildfires in the northern part of Georgia.
Wildfire burns more than 1,400 acres in north Georgia, officials say

Latest News

The Atlanta City Council could establish a task force to study reparations for Black residents
Atlanta wants to study reparations for Black residents, but not direct payments
Rich McCormick
Metro congressman files resolution to censure Squad member over remarks
Georgia voting sticker
Here’s everything you need to know about municipal elections across metro Atlanta
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in Georgia: New York Times poll