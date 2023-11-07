3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

Police said the man was walking around a park near the U.S. Capitol with an AR-15.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Atlanta News First) — An Atlanta man with a gun was arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect was identified by U.S. Capitol Police as 21-year-old Ahmir Lavon Merrell. Merrell is a registered sex offender and may have an outstanding warrant, according to police.

U.S. Capitol Police said he was in the park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested.

Merrell was carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon similar to an AR-15. Police added that officers ordered him to stop, and when he didn’t an officer knocked him to the ground with a stun gun.

Officers said Merrell was arrested about three minutes after police were called. A bomb tech team is searching a bag Merrell left on a bench but have not found anything suspicious, they said.

Police did not indicate why he was around the Capitol grounds. Officers said it’s possible he may suffer from mental health issues.

Roads in the area were closed for around two hours as officers searched the area and Merrell’s belongings. Officers said they didn’t believe there was an ongoing threat.

Carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

