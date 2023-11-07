City of Decatur addresses safety concerns after teen pedestrian killed in accident

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Decatur Police are investigating an accident after a 16-year-old was struck by a car and killed.

The accident happened at the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive Monday evening.

Police identified the teen as Kevin Valente.

The tragedy shocked community members and some residents claim there are safety concerns at that intersection.

“It’s some high speed going through here,” one resident, Deon, said. “It’s some speed, they should have a better intersection I think.”

Deon told Atlanta News First he travels the area often and is saddened by the loss, continuing to say he sees a lot of cyclists in this area.

“It’s not a lot of light out here, I wouldn’t recommend nobody walk out here,” he said.

An employee of the nearby gas station said he’s seen other incidents at the intersection as well.

Decatur Deputy City Manager David Junger told Atlanta News First the city is very upset by the tragic crash.

In a statement, Junger said in regards to the community’s concerns, the city works with the ‘Calm Candler/Calm Decatur’ group on ways to improve safety at certain locations.

Junger continued to say there is a citywide signal upgrade project, which includes the intersection of Monday’s accident.

According to police, the driver involved in Monday’s accident remained on scene.

