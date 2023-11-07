3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

City of Decatur addresses safety concerns after teen pedestrian killed in accident

Decatur Police are investigating an accident after a 16-year-old was struck by a car and killed.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Decatur Police are investigating an accident after a 16-year-old was struck by a car and killed.

The accident happened at the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive Monday evening.

Police identified the teen as Kevin Valente.

The tragedy shocked community members and some residents claim there are safety concerns at that intersection.

“It’s some high speed going through here,” one resident, Deon, said. “It’s some speed, they should have a better intersection I think.”

Deon told Atlanta News First he travels the area often and is saddened by the loss, continuing to say he sees a lot of cyclists in this area.

“It’s not a lot of light out here, I wouldn’t recommend nobody walk out here,” he said.

An employee of the nearby gas station said he’s seen other incidents at the intersection as well.

Decatur Deputy City Manager David Junger told Atlanta News First the city is very upset by the tragic crash.

In a statement, Junger said in regards to the community’s concerns, the city works with the ‘Calm Candler/Calm Decatur’ group on ways to improve safety at certain locations.

Junger continued to say there is a citywide signal upgrade project, which includes the intersection of Monday’s accident.

According to police, the driver involved in Monday’s accident remained on scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
In Cobb County, there are five cities with several positions that will be settled via vote....
Everything you need to know about Cobb County’s municipal elections
Cleveland Broadie's bond has been set at $1.5 million.
Bond set at $1.5 million for man accused of intentionally spreading HIV
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more

Latest News

Kianna Davis
Gwinnett County teacher charged with murder in 2020 death of 2-year-old
Police said the man was walking around a park near the U.S. Capitol with an AR-15.
Police: Armed Atlanta man arrested near U.S. Capitol
Decatur Police are investigating an accident after a 16-year-old was struck by a car and killed.
Safety concerns after teen pedestrian killed in Decatur
Prosecutors allege Kianna Davis beat the boy, Karter Ambrose, to death with an unknown object...
Gwinnett teacher accused of murdering toddler
Garcia said the pet sitter wanted nearly a thousand dollars to cover medical costs.
Man fights to get dog back from petsitter