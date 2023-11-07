3-Degree Guarantee
Soft lockdown lifted at metro Atlanta college after shooting near campus

There is a soft lockdown at Georgia Gwinnett College Tuesday morning due to a shooting near campus.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting near a metro Atlanta college forced a soft lockdown of the campus Tuesday morning.

Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville posted on social media at 5:26 a.m. that it issued a soft lockdown due to a possible shooter near the campus. The school advised those in the area at the time to find a safe place.

Georgia Gwinnett College Police said an alert was sent out to students.

An Atlanta News First crew found an active shooting scene at 100 Country Side Place. They reported seeing a crashed tow truck and evidence markers on the ground.

Just after 7 a.m., Georgia Gwinnett College lifted the soft lockdown, saying, “All clear. Campus is open. Shooting occurred at Charter Club neighborhood suspects did not enter main campus.”

Atlanta News First is working to learn more about the shooting investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

