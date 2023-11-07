3-Degree Guarantee
Decatur woman found guilty of shooting and killing neighbor

Aziza El-Shair was convicted on multiple charges over the deadly shooting.
Aziza El-Shair was convicted on multiple charges over the deadly shooting.(Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Decatur woman has been found guilty of shooting and killing her neighbor during a dispute that began with a missing gun.

A jury on Friday convicted 41-year-old Aziza El-Shair on charges of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the killing of 33-year-old Derrick Pharr on May 29, 2019.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said El-Shair’s then-husband was missing his gun, and falsely believing Pharr had stolen it, went down the street to the home of Pharr’s parents and told a relative there that Pharr needed to come to his house.

Aziza El-Shair pulled up in her car soon after Pharr arrived outside her home. Angry that Pharr was there, she grabbed her gun and fired a shot in the air, demanding that Pharr leave.

Pharr left and went to his parents’ home. When he arrived, he saw Aziza El-Shair had followed him.

Pharr got out his car and El-Shair fired multiple shots at him, hitting him once. Pharr fired back but didn’t hit El-Shair.

Witnesses told investigators they “saw El-Shair put several shell casings into a nearby storm drain,” prosecutors said.

When officers arrived, they found Pharr lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

El-Shair “drove around the block and returned to the scene and waited there until police took her into custody,” prosecutors said.

DeKalb County Senior Judge Winston Bethel presided over the trial and will schedule a sentencing hearing for El-Shair in the coming weeks.

