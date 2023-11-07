3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police identify man shot during police pursuit in Brookhaven

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunwoody police have identified the man accused of firing at officers and leading them on a car chase through Brookhaven.

According to Dunwoody police, license-plate readers alerted officers that a stolen Dodge Challenger had been spotted in the area around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“When they attempted to stop it, the vehicle willfully rammed two of our police cars,” Dunwoody police Sgt. Michael Cheek said.

The officers pursued the car three or four miles down Ashford Dunwoody Road into the city of Brookhaven before the Challenger crashed. Investigators said that’s when they started chasing the suspect on foot.

“During that foot chase, he [the driver of the Challenger] produced a firearm, and our officers fired shots at him,” Cheek said.

Police: Dunwoody officers shoot driver who fired a shot at them during pursuit in Brookhaven

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation alleges the driver fired a handgun, prompting officers to return fire. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

The three officers who fired their weapons were placed on routine administrative leave, police said.

On Tuesday, Dunwoody PD identified the man as 21-year-old Cortavious Buchanan. Buchanan, who police said is still in the hospital, is facing the following charges:

  • Aggravated assault on a police officer
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer
  • Felony fleeing and eluding
  • Theft by receiving – motor vehicle
  • Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for possession of cocaine
  • Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for possession of marijuana

Dunwoody police said Buchanan will be taken to the DeKalb County Jail for processing once he is released from the hospital. He is currently in the custody of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI continues to look into the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
In Cobb County, there are five cities with several positions that will be settled via vote....
Everything you need to know about Cobb County’s municipal elections
Cleveland Broadie's bond has been set at $1.5 million.
Bond set at $1.5 million for man accused of intentionally spreading HIV
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more

Latest News

Police said the man was walking around a park near the U.S. Capitol with an AR-15.
Police: Armed Atlanta man arrested near U.S. Capitol
The tax is expected to generate $850 million over six years.
DeKalb County voters to decide on sales tax
For some reason, Georgians are targeted more by unwanted scams and telemarketing calls than...
Atlanta area code worst in nation for robocalls, study says
FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
Georgia Lt. Gov., Senate Republicans prioritize small business legislation
A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Atlanta man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol