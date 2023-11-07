Police identify man shot during police pursuit in Brookhaven

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunwoody police have identified the man accused of firing at officers and leading them on a car chase through Brookhaven.

According to Dunwoody police, license-plate readers alerted officers that a stolen Dodge Challenger had been spotted in the area around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“When they attempted to stop it, the vehicle willfully rammed two of our police cars,” Dunwoody police Sgt. Michael Cheek said.

The officers pursued the car three or four miles down Ashford Dunwoody Road into the city of Brookhaven before the Challenger crashed. Investigators said that’s when they started chasing the suspect on foot.

“During that foot chase, he [the driver of the Challenger] produced a firearm, and our officers fired shots at him,” Cheek said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation alleges the driver fired a handgun, prompting officers to return fire. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

The three officers who fired their weapons were placed on routine administrative leave, police said.

On Tuesday, Dunwoody PD identified the man as 21-year-old Cortavious Buchanan. Buchanan, who police said is still in the hospital, is facing the following charges:

Aggravated assault on a police officer

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer

Felony fleeing and eluding

Theft by receiving – motor vehicle

Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for possession of cocaine

Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for possession of marijuana

Dunwoody police said Buchanan will be taken to the DeKalb County Jail for processing once he is released from the hospital. He is currently in the custody of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI continues to look into the incident.

