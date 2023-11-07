3-Degree Guarantee
Emory Compassion Center celebrates 25 years

“Compassion is as important to us as clean air is; as clean water is.”
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A special center in Atlanta is using compassion to combat real-world problems like stress and mental health issues.

In 1998, the Dalai Lama came to Emory for a commencement address. The University and Dalai Lama formally signed an agreement to exchange wisdom from both cultures. Seeds were planted, and 25 years later, the Compassion Center is celebrating.

“The center promotes basic human values. Its primary focus is bringing the education of heart and mind. It is about promoting compassion, promoting social and emotional learning,” said Dr. Lobsang Negi with the Compassion Center.

The center studies the science of compassion and finds ways to apply that science to life. There are programs for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The Emory Compassion Center has three main programs:

  • ETSI: the Emory-Tibet Science Initiate
  • CBCT: Cognitively Based Compassion Training (taught in eight languages across 18 countries)
  • SEE Learning: Social, Emotional, Ethical learning (for K-12 grade students)

The University is celebrating throughout the week. Families can stop by and watch monks of the Mystical Arts of Tibet create a sand mandala on Nov. 8 and 9 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

