First Alert Forecast: Near record heat on the way today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today will be another warm Fall afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs near 80.

This will flirt with record heat, as the record high for today is 83°.

We continue our warm and sunny stretch of weather tomorrow with highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The story slightly changes Thursday as clouds will begin to build by late morning leading to mostly cloudy skies. While it doesn’t appear to stay mostly cloudy all day, it will be cloudier than the start of the week.

Highs Thursday will climb into the upper 70s ahead of a cooler day to round out the work week thanks to a cold front.

This front will bring us a chance for some much needed rain by Friday afternoon and evening.

A few showers could linger into the weekend, but the coverage of rain for Saturday and Sunday still needs work.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s Friday then low to mid 60s through the weekend and into the start of next weekend.

Beautiful and warm next couple of days. Clouds build Thursday ahead of a chance for showers Friday through Sunday (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.