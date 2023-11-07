Georgia Lt. Gov., Senate Republicans prioritize small business legislation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lt. Gov. Burt Jones announced Tuesday that he is prioritizing four bills that would add additional protections for small businesses. He is calling it the “red tape rollback.”

“Georgia has built the nation’s best business environment, and we want to keep it that way,” said Lt. Gov, Jones. “A regulatory environment promoting competition, while encouraging the startup and expansion of new businesses, and taking the heavy hand of government out of the equation is a priority. The reforms the Senate will lead on this year will reduce costs and paperwork while minimizing uncertainty for those who want to start or grow a business in Georgia.”

According to the Lt. Governor’s Office, the proposed legislation to be introduced during the 2024 Legislative Session would improve the process for obtaining professional and occupational licenses while giving licensing boards more flexibility, strengthen the power of the General Assembly to oversee and review proposed state agency regulations, provide economic analyses of proposed legislation and agency regulations that would impact small businesses, amend the Administrative Procedure Act to expand the definition of “small business” from 100 employees to 300 employees and eliminate boards and commissions.

State Senator Larry Walker (R-Perry) said Georgia has some of the strictest licensing laws. Walker sponsored legislation to get rid of certain boards and commissions for jobs lawmakers felt couldn’t harm anyone. He said this includes makeup artists.

“A makeup professional working in a retail environment is not required to have a license. If they’re working on a film set they don’t need a license, but if they want to open a business, they are required to cosmetology license. That doesn’t make sense to me,” said Walker.

He’s recommending moving around funding to support understaffed and underfunded boards like the nursing board.

“The state is spending a lot of taxpayer dollars in nursing training programs to address it from that end, but when they finish their education they have to wait three to six months to go to work,” said Walker.

Jones announced he would support SB 157. It would reduce barriers for anyone with a criminal record applying for a license. State Senator Brian Strickland (R-McDonough) said people will be able to find out upfront if they can apply based on the type of crime they committed, instead of sitting through a long investigation.

