Gwinnett County police searching for missing Duluth man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in finding Ray Majin-Donnell Harris, a 32-year-old Duluth man who was reported missing over the weekend.

Harris’ family called police Saturday, Nov. 4, saying they hadn’t heard from him since Thursday, Nov. 2, and were worried because his phone appeared to be turned off.

His family said he suffers from depression, which could lead him to having thoughts of suicide.

Harris was last seen in the area of Pleasant Hill Road and I-85.

Harris’ family said he lives in his 2022 silver Kia K5 GT with a temporary Georgia tag, the number of which they weren’t able to provide.

Harris is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.