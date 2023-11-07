Gwinnett County teacher charged with murder in 2020 death of 2-year-old

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County teacher is facing murder charges in connection to the 2020 death of a 2-year-old boy.

Prosecutors allege Kianna Davis beat the child, Karter Ambrose, to death with an unknown object in November of 2020.

Davis, who at the time was a Seckinger High School teacher, was charged with cruelty to children, aggravated assault, as well as felony and malice murder.

Kiyon Benton, who is believed to be a friend of Davis, is facing identical charges.

In a letter sent home to parents, Seckinger High School Principal Jimmy Fisher told parents Davis would not be returning to work.

Dear Seckinger High School families, Clear and transparent two-way communication is a core value at Seckinger High. It is a commitment to keep each and every family updated about important developments at our school. With that in mind, I wanted to address a situation we are dealing with. Earlier today, we were alerted that one of our teachers was arrested over the weekend. In accordance with Gwinnett County Public Schools policies, the district’s Human Resources Division has launched an investigation into the matter. Because this is an ongoing police matter and a personnel matter, I cannot share any additional information. To be clear, the teacher in question has been away from our school for nearly two weeks and will not be permitted on campus while this situation remains unresolved. As is often the case in situations like this, news about this has spread among students and to social media, and I felt it important that you heard the facts from me first. Although this news may come as a surprise to you and spark questions, I want to reassure you your student is in good hands. A substitute will continue to cover the duties of the teacher in question for the time being. As your principal, I am committed to the work we are doing to foster a safe and positive school environment and encourage our school community to come to me when you have concerns. Thank you for your continued support of our students and our school.

A GoFundMe was created to support funeral expenses for 2-year-old Karter Ambrose.

Editor’s Note: Atlanta News First does not independently vet GoFundMe pages. Donate at your own discretion.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.