Have you seen Aniyah Smith? Atlanta teen still missing

Missing: Aniyah Smith
Missing: Aniyah Smith(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A nonprofit centered around finding missing children is asking for the public’s help finding an Atlanta teen who went missing in late September.

Aniyah Smith, 14, was last seen at her home on Sept. 26. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Smith’s mother Jhanale Harris said she left the house to drop off her youngest daughter at school. When she returned, Smith had disappeared.

“Harris is deeply concerned for Aniyah’s well-being and is desperate to bring her home safely,” the organization said.

Smith is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information regarding Smith’s whereabouts, please NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-614-6544.

