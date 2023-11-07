Help name the bintlets recently born at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Zoo Atlanta has some adorable new faces - and they need your help picking their names.

You might not have heard of a binturong before, also known as the bearcat since it resembles both of those animals. The zoo recently welcomed three new bintlets to their exhibits - the first binturongs to be born at Zoo Atlanta.

They’ve narrowed it down to four possible options for the two that haven’t been named by the staff already.

Voting begins Tuesday, Nov. 7, to select from sets of names supplied by the Zoo’s Carnivore Care Team. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, and the winning names will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 30.

If you’d like to help them decide, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.